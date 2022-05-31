A BREWERY in North Yorkshire is set to launch a new bottled ale that will be available exclusively in Tesco stores across the country.
Yorkshire’s own Black Sheep Brewery is set to launch a new bottled Black IPA - Cry Wolf.
At five per cent, Cry Wolf is brewed with Cascade, Columbus, Citra and Chinook hops, combined with black malt, chocolate malt and flaked oats.
Jonny Kirkham, head of sales and marketing, said: “We’re proud to announce that we will be launching Cry Wolf exclusively with our friends at Tesco, available from June 6.
“The ‘wolf’ is a big step in our innovation plans for our PBA portfolio of brands. It’s a juicy IPA made with North American hops, making for a tasty, refreshing, and forward-thinking beer, perfect for any occasion. We urge beer lovers to try the fierce bite of Cry Wolf – available from Tesco in just a few weeks time."
The launch of Cry Wolf is a step towards Black Sheep’s ambitions to lead innovation in the ‘Premium Bottled Ale’ category.
Cry Wolf will be available in over 120 Tesco supermarkets nationwide. It will be joining Black Sheep’s award-winning Milk Stout and Black Sheep Ale on the shelves.
