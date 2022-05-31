CHILDREN at a nursery in York got hopping for a local hospice to help raise vital funds to support patient care.

On Wednesday April 6, children and staff at the Daisy Chain Day nursery in Heworth held the fundraising event for St Leonard's Hospice.

Everyone dressed in yellow and hopped and danced outside in the Spring sunshine.

The children went the extra mile practising their bunny hop skills in the run up to the day.

The nursery also had a surprise visitor, Lenny Bear, who came from the York hospice to meet and watch the children complete their bunny hops.

Beverley Foers, nursery owner, said: “I am very proud of our little people and my team of staff, who have done amazingly well by dressing in yellow to brighten our special day, and bunny hopping in order to raise money for this local cause which is close to our hearts.

"Our parents and our relatives have been exceptionally generous in their sponsorship and we send them a huge thank you. Without their support this fundraising would not have been possible."

The nursery's grand total reached £1,395.35 - and the hospice expressed their delight at receiving a large donation from a small independent nursery.