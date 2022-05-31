EMERGENCY services have been called in after two women were spotted in a York river.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 5am today (May 31) to the river Ouse at Kings Staith.
A service spokesman said: "The crew from York responded to reports of two women in the river Ouse.
"On arrival the ladies had exited the water.
"They had been swimming and were given advice."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article