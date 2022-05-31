A 92-year-old woman is in a critical condition in hospital after suffering severe injuries in a crash.

North Yorkshire Police say officers are appealing for witnesses and information following a crash that happened at just after 8pm on Saturday evening (May 28) at the crossroads of Spring Road, Moor Lane and Wharf Lane in Netherby near Harrogate.

A police spokesman said: "It involved a navy-coloured Jeep Cherokee which was travelling down Moor Lane towards Spring Road and a Blue Volkswagen T-Cross which was travelling east to west on Spring Road.

"Sadly, a 92-year-old woman passenger, sustained severe injuries and currently remains in hospital in a critical condition. The driver of one of the vehicles was also injured."

Police are asking for witnesses and any members of the public who saw either vehicle prior to the collision to come forward. Anyone with dash camera footage that was in the area at the time of the incident is asked to review their footage and pass this to police to assist the investigation.

If you can help, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for, 917, Jon Moss, of the Major Collision Investigation Team. Alternatively, you can contact him via email on: Jon.Moss@northyorkshire.police.uk

Please quote reference:12220091836.