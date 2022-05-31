THE driver of a stolen car with cloned number plates was stopped by police.
North Yorkshire Police say they stopped the Ford MPV in Knaresborough at the weekend.
Sgt Paul Cording was on the scene.
He said: "I spent quite a bit of time at Knaresborough dealing with a vehicle we believe was on cloned plates.
"The penny dropped for the driver when he realised the person he purchased it from via an online marketplace probably didn’t actually exist and he paid way under the odds for it.
"Thanks to some top work by one of my colleagues who is trained as a stolen vehicle examiner, the true identity of the vehicle has been established and it turns out it was stolen from the Met Police area in February."
