A 92-YEAR-OLD woman has been severely injured in a crash on a North Yorkshire road.

North Yorkshire Police said the collision happened at just after 8pm on Saturday in Netherby, near Wetherby, at the crossroads of Spring Road, Moor Lane and Wharf Lane.

"It involved a navy-coloured Jeep Cherokee which was travelling down Moor Lane towards Spring Road and a Blue Volkswagen T-Cross which was travelling east to west on Spring Road," said a spokesperson.

"Sadly, a 92-year-old woman who was a passenger, sustained severe injuries and currently remains in hospital in a critical condition. The driver of one of the vehicles was also injured."

They said police were asking for witnesses to the crash and any members of the public who sighted either vehicle prior to the collision to phone 101, select option 2 and ask for, 917, Jon Moss, of the Major Collision Investigation Team, or email Jon.Moss@northyorkshire.police.uk, quoting reference:12220091836.