Famous across the world for its rock’n’roll vibe, the brand is set to move into a currently secret city centre location.

Hard Rock Cafe International has signed with the York-based property development company North Star to bring the American diner-inspired brand to the city.

Work on the project has already started, North Star announced today.

If the finished planning application is approved, the developer Star believes the Hard Rock Café will play a pivotal role in kick-starting the regeneration of the city’s high street through the creation of more than 75 jobs.

It should also bring significant economic growth to the city both through direct job creation and through support of local suppliers and services.

The multi-level York venue in development will feature a “state-of-the-art café featuring Hard Rock Café’s one-of-a-kind blend of music, entertainment, iconic merchandise and authentic American food and drinks”.

According to Hard Rock: “The location plans to showcase an open kitchen concept as well as Hard Rock Cafe’s new brand style that will draw on inspiration from the city.

“For epic group entertainment experiences, a stage is a pivotal part of the design that will showcase both local and international acts.

“Private event spaces will be available for meetings, groups, and private dinners.”

A spokesman for North Star said: "This is hugely exciting for us and demonstrates our passion, confidence, and commitment to both the city and the region. We know and care passionately about York and have worked hard to create this incredible opportunity to bring a global brand to the heart of Yorkshire.

"We are in positive discussions with York Council and very much hope to bring Hard Rock Café to the city, as part of our commitment to investing in and further enhancing what we believe is the best city in the UK.”

The first Hard Rock Café was founded in 1971 in Mayfair, London. It began decorating the interior with rock’n’roll merchandise in 1979, a tradition which has continued as the group expanded worldwide in the 1980s.

Today, it has venues in more than 74 countries, including shops, hotels and casinos as well as the cafés.