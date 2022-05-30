A GROUP of volunteers who cook and serve hot food to the homeless and those in need in York have reported a 'worrying' response last night.
HOPING Street Kitchen tweeted that when meals were served on the front lawn of King's Manor, there were more than 70 visitors and groceries ran out quickly.
There was also 'palpable diner-anxiety over food distribution' on a 'sunny evening but worrying.'
And it added: "Delicious dishes on the menu, beautifully presented- all eaten, with omelette service going right up to close of kitchen."
