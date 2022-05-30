THE Archbishop of York is to preach the sermon at a thanksgiving service for the Queen on Friday after the Archbishop of Canterbury revealed he could not attend because he had tested positive for Covid.
The Most Reverend Justin Welby, 66, who is also suffering with mild pneumonia, had been going to preach at the service at St Paul's Cathedral as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
The Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, will preach the sermon in his place at the service, which will feature Bible readings, prayers and hymns to express thanks for the Queen's reign.
The service is part of a four-day celebration of the monarch's 70 years at the throne, including military parades, street parties across the country and a pop concert outside Buckingham Palace.
In a statement, Mr Welby - the most senior cleric in the Church of England - said he was "deeply saddened" to not be attending the celebration but would be praying for the Queen and giving thanks to her "extraordinary 70 years of service to us all".
