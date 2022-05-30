A MAN who abused two North Yorkshire children 40 years ago has died in prison before he could be sentenced.

Anthony Dhiren Pulami, 77, was arrested as a result of a five-year police investigation spanning two continents.

In statements issued by North Yorkshire Police, one of the boys, now an adult, said he had considered suicide as a result of the abuse he had suffered.

“Forty-four years of bad thoughts in your head takes its toll day in day out, you don’t forget," the statement said.

The second boy, also now an adult, wrote in his statement: "No matter what I do, it is always with me; it’s just a question of how good I am at putting things to the back of my mind."

He added: "I want my life back".

Both were at York Crown Court together with their families to see Recorder Geraldine Kelly close the case.

She told them she understood their frustration and disappointment that Pulami had not been sentenced and she said she was sorry that she couldn’t sentence him.

She said had they not found the courage to come forward and reveal what Pulami had done to them in the 1970s and 1980s he would not have been convicted and would not have been remanded in custody.

The victims and their families had also attended court in April expecting him to be sentenced then, but the case had been adjourned at the request of the defence.

Pulami died seven days later. There will be an inquest into his death because he died in custody. York Crown Court heard he died of a medical condition.

Pulami, now 77, pleaded guilty earlier this year to two charges of indecent assault against one of the victims and committing a serious sexual offence against and indecently assaulting the second victim. He was called Tony Earnshaw when he used his involvement with motorcycles to gain their trust in Scarborough.

Following the final court appearance. police revealed how Pulami had been in Nepal when the two victims came forward in 2016 and 2017 to reveal what he had done to them in the 1970s and 1980s.

He had then moved to India.

Detective Constable Catherine Peet, of Scarborough and Ryedale CID said: “Over these years, this case has required ongoing work with our force intelligence bureau, the National Crime Agency and the Crown Prosecution Service’s extradition unit to progress the return of the offender.

“Following enquiries by the Indian authorities, Pulami was arrested in connection with these offences when he came back to the UK in September 2021.”

DC Peet added: “Neither of the victims had been able to share their traumatic experiences until the start of the police investigation many years later.

“Pulami’s crimes have deeply affected them throughout their life.

“Despite the death of Pulami in prison before he was sentenced, I really hope the outcome of the investigation gives them strength and hope for the future."