All aboard for Her Majesty's ship HMS Pinafore.

Members of York Opera plan to begin rehearsals for a new production of the Gilbert and Sullivan classic on Thursday next week, following an initial read-through of the chorus last week.

But they're keen for some new shipmates - sorry, cast members - to get aboard.

"We are very keen to recruit new members," said spokesperson Pauline Marshall.

Anyone interested should come along to the rehearsal, at Lidgett Methodist Church in Wheatlands Grove, Acomb from 7.30pm on Thursday June 9. "Singers in all voice ranges (soprano, alto, tenor and bass) are welcome," Pauline said.

The opera will be conducted by Musical Director Tim Selman.

Further information and details about auditions for principal roles (on June 15 and 17) can be found on York Opera’s website yorkopera.co.uk or by calling 01904 781126.

The amateur opera company's most recent production was this Spring's Tales of Kings and Queens in the National Centre for Early Music.

Its last full production of HMS Pinafore was at the Joseph Rowntree Theatre in 2005.