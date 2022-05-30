The nation's favourite dating show, Love Island is returning to screens for series eight on Monday, June 6.
Ahead of the show starting, ITV has announced the cast for the reality show and you can meet them all.
Love Island 2022: Meet the Islanders
Paige Thorne:
Instagram handle: @paigethornex
24-year-old Swansea paramedic Paige Throne is heading to the Love Island villa next week.
She said: “In Swansea there is just no-one I can find, I’ve tried and there’s just nobody there anymore. I need to break out and broaden my horizons and Love Island just brings everyone together for me. I haven't got to go out and I haven’t got to swipe. So, hopefully they can just come to me now.”
Dami Hope:
Instagram Handle: @damihope
The second contestant to be announced is Dublin-based Dami Hope, a 26-year-old Senior Microbiologist.
Discussing why he's heading to the villa he said: "This year I was kind of being more open to new things and I think actually that's why I put myself out there to get some new experiences.
"Love Island is a different experience, I will be talking to different girls, it might not go well with some, might go well with others, so it’s a fun experience."
Indiyah Polack
Instagram Handle:@1ndiyah
23-year-old hotel waitress, Indiyah from London is the next romantic hoping to find love in the iconic villa.
Sharing why Love Island and why now, Indiyah said: "I’m ready to meet new people and start dating properly.
"I have been single for some time and I feel like for my generation of people, it’s quite hard to date without being influenced by social media and stuff like that.
"Love Island particularly is like a closed space and I think it is a great place to get to know someone one-on-one and build a real connection."
Liam Llewellyn
Instagram Handle: @liamllew_
Newport-born, Liam is a 22-year-old Master's Student in Strenght and Conditioning and is ready to get his flirt on.
Saying that he thinks "22 is a really nice age to meet someone, you’ve got your years ahead of you so you have time to experience stuff and grow together.
"I think Love Island is a great opportunity to meet someone, you’re in with a load of different types, so you can get to grips with what you really like about people."
Tasha Ghouri
Instagram handle: @tashaghouri
23-year-old Tasha is a model and dancer from Thirsk and is set to be Love Islands' first-ever deaf contestant.
Sharing how her love life has been, Tasha said: "My dating life has been a shambles.
"This is an opportunity for me to find ‘the one’ and have a great summer at the same time.
"I’m definitely ready for a relationship. I’m 23 now so I’m ready to get to know someone, go on holidays and travel with them."
Davide Sanclimenti
Instagram Handle:@davidesancli
Known as the Italian Stallion, Davide is 27 born in Rome and now living in Manchester as a business owner.
The Italian is heading to villa to show he's romantic side: "I’m going to be the Italian stallion in the Villa! With my Italian charm, I can also be a very romantic guy.
"I’m good looking and I’ve realised since I first arrived in Manchester, a lot of English girls actually love me. They love to be around me and I love to be around them. It’s going to be fun, I’m looking forward to it.
"I want to find my soulmate, find my person so I can actually build something in the future, grow with them, be a family."
Gemma Owen
Instagram Handle: @gemowen_1
19-year-old Gemma is an International Dressage Rider and Business Owner from Chester.
Gemma say's she's hoping for a really fun summer saying: "I am open to finding love, I’m wanting to have a really fun summer. I was seeing someone and then that didn’t work out so I thought, “Why not?"
Ikenna Ekwonna
Instagram Handle: @ikenna._
23-year-old Pharmaceutical Salesmen Ikenna is from Nottingham and can't wait to land in the villa.
Only ever been in one relationship, he says he's now at the age where he's ready to find someone.
Saying: "Hopefully, I’m going to bring spontaneity and excitement. I’m not really shy to speak to people and I don’t really care too much about what people think."
Andrew Le Page
Instagram Handle: @andrewlepage
Guernsey-born Andrew is a 27-year-old Real Estate Agent that's ready to settle down and find the one.
Discussing why Love Island he said: "Because I’m actually single for once, so I thought why not? This is the best time to give it a go."
Amber Beckford
Instagram Handle: @amberbeckford
24-year-old Amber is from London and working as a Nanny, but is ready to settle down and find the one.
Saying: "I think it just feels like the right time. This year it definitely feels like it’s two feet in. I feel like now I’m most definitely ready, and wanting to look for a boyfriend."
Luca Bish
Instagram Handle: @lucabish
Brighton-born Luca is a 23-year-old fishmonger who has just come out of a four-year relationship.
And he's heading to the villa to meet the one: "When you actually look back at Love Island, you can see how many couples it’s genuinely made. I don’t know how many kids Love Island has made but there are a few aren’t there?"
Love Island will return to our screens on Monday, June 6 at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.
