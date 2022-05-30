NO final decision has been taken by Government ministers to accommodate asylum seekers at a former RAF base near York, a Government official has revealed.

Thirsk & Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake says he hopes the bombshell news means the plans to open a reception centre for up to 1,500 asylum seekers at the ex-RAF Linton on Ouse base may now be abandoned.

He said he had never previously heard anything to suggest the controversial decision was anything other than a 'fait accompli' and welcomed the change of stance, which he thought might be a response to his plea to Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a meeting last week of the 1922 committee to look again at the scheme.

Earlier this month, the MP was told by Home Office officials that the first 60 asylum seekers were set to arrive at Linton by tomorrow, although this target was recently abandoned.

The news that no decision has yet been taken came in a letter to Justin Ives, the chief executive of Hambleton District Council, from Emma Haddad, Director General Asylum and Protection.

She stated: "I can confirm that no final decision has been taken by Ministers to accommodate asylum seekers at RAF Linton."

She said she could confirm that where obligations relating to consultation with the council, community and other stakeholders existed, they would be fulfilled.

"Analysis and consideration of whether or not to accommodate asylum seekers at RAF Linton is on-going," she said.

"As a result, I am not in a position to share with you any further finalised evidence, impact assessments or timelines."

She said the council would be provided with such evidence, impact assessments or timelines prior to any use of RAF Linton for the accommodation of asylum seekers - 'should that be determined'- in accordance with all necessary planning procedures.

She stressed that all necessary planning procedures would be followed in relation to any proposal to accommodate asylum seekers at RAF Linton and said the Home Office would be

replying separately on planning issues in response to a Planning Contravention Notice issued by the council on May 20.

More to follow.