A YORK school hosted a range of activities to celebrate the Jubilee.

Poppleton Road Primary School, in Acomb, provided fun for all years with their celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Each year group took a different decade from the Queen’s reign and learned about different aspects of life from that time.

The celebrations finished last Friday (May 27) with a short performance from every child of something from their chosen decade.

Parents and carers were invited to watch the performances.

On the final day there was also a Family Jubilee picnic, with a surprise "flash mob" performance of Gary Barlow’s song "Sing" in the middle.

There was also a Jubilee cake competition.

As reported by The Press, Poppleton Road Primary School recently unveiled a Jubilee Mural which kicked off their Jubilee celebrations.

Children from the school worked with local artist Sam Jones to create the mural.

