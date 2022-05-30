THE NUMBER of children fostered in York last year reached the highest figure in almost a decade, figures show.

Figures from the Department of Education have revealed that 184 children were being looked after by foster families in York at the end of the year to March 2021.

This is the highest number since 2013, in which 185 children were fostered.

Councillor Ian Cuthbertson, City of York council's executive member for Children, Young People and Education, said: "The children and young people in our care have all experienced significant difficulties in their young lives, having foster carers with different life experiences and skills means that we can match our carers to the children and young people who need them.

"Many people consider fostering when their own children have left home and they have a bit more time and space, while others foster children and young people alongside their own children, some have previous experience of working with children, young people or vulnerable adults, and others know people who have been in care or who have been foster carers and just want to help transform a life."

Ofsted figures, which cover foster placements organised by local authorities, show that 120 York households offered to foster last year, which included 15 newly-approved households.

This takes the total in York up to 45 homes approved and available to foster, among the more than 7,000 looking to foster across England.

Although, it must be considered that around a third of all fostering households in England are found by independent fostering agencies, which are not included in Ofsted’s figures.

Jamaila Hussain, from the council’s People Directorate, said: “Our foster carers think of themselves as ordinary people doing an extraordinary role, but we know that they are all exceptional.

“By offering a child or children a warm, loving home environment, they really are able to change the young people’s lives forever.”

York Foster Carer, Lesley, says that fostering has changed her life and the lives of her children.

She explained: “We have a huge extended family which brings with it lots of fun, laughter, and a few challenges along the way.

“We are so glad that we were able to make a difference to the children and young people we have cared for.

“If you’re thinking about it, make sure you chat to someone. Start that journey.”

Across the UK, around 6,070 households were approved by their local authorities to foster in the year to March 2021, however, charity Fostering Network estimates that 8,000 more foster families are needed – including 989 in Yorkshire as a whole.