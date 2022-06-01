A POPULAR flower festival will return for the Jubilee.

The Platinum Jubilee flower festival will run this weekend over three days at St Stephen's Church in Acomb.

Admission to the event is free, with all members of the public invited to attend.

Cream teas and refreshments will be on offer all weekend.

The flowers on display have been arranged by the Acomb Flower Guild.

Displays focus on the Queen’s life, with reference to milestones such as her marriage to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Revd Pete Vivash, of Acomb Parish, said: “It is nearly 6 years since we held a flower festival in St Stephen’s church.

“I am delighted that we can again work hand in hand with the Acomb Flower Guild and I do hope people will come and enjoy this space.

“It seems highly appropriate on the Platinum Jubilee of her Majesty the Queen to do so again in church - in that faith is so important to her.”

The event will run from 11am-5pm from June 3-5.

More information can be found here: www.acombparish.org