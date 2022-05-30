A MAN was left unconscious after an assault in a North Yorkshire village.

North Yorkshire police have reported that the man, 58, was assaulted in Thorpe Willoughby, Selby.

The victim was left unconscious and required treatment in hospital.

The incident occurred on Friday, May 27, between 8pm and 8.15pm, outside Fox Lane Stores, on Fox Lane at the junction with Orchard Way.

A boy, 17, was arrested on suspicion of assault and has since been released on police bail.

Officers are appealing for information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, from anyone who witnessed the incident.

Please call 101 and quote reference number 12220091175.