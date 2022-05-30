A MAN was left unconscious after an assault in a North Yorkshire village.
North Yorkshire police have reported that the man, 58, was assaulted in Thorpe Willoughby, Selby.
The victim was left unconscious and required treatment in hospital.
The incident occurred on Friday, May 27, between 8pm and 8.15pm, outside Fox Lane Stores, on Fox Lane at the junction with Orchard Way.
A boy, 17, was arrested on suspicion of assault and has since been released on police bail.
Officers are appealing for information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, from anyone who witnessed the incident.
Please call 101 and quote reference number 12220091175.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article