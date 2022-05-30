One of the most sought-after household gadgets of 2022, heated airers can also help you save on your energy bills.

With the cost-of-living crisis continuing to cause concern for families across the UK, we have looked at the best ways to save money on your household appliances as part of our Your Money Matters campaign.

Similar to traditional clothes horses, the bars heat up, drying your clothes, when plugged into your mains electricity.

The cost of running a heated airer can depend on its wattage and you can even get covers for them to keep the heat in and gets your clothes drier faster.

How to reduce your energy bills

Generally the higher the wattage, the more the airer will cost you to run so if you invest in an airer that uses less than 2,500 watts (which is the average for a standard tumble dryer), you'll be saving money.

The price will also vary depending on your provider and how often you use it of course.

You can also check with your energy supplier what your electricity unit rate is and you may also be able to see it on your energy bill too.

Cheapest heated airers from Dunelm, Lakeland and more

Robert Dyas - Status 220W Portable Heated Clothes Airer with Wings - Silver

This Status 220W Heated Clothes Airer with Wings is made from aluminium, plus it's lightweight and easy to set up.

The compact airer costs less than 4p per hour to run and it's ideal for students going to university or those without outdoor access.

Reduced from £49.99, get yours now for £39.99 via the Robert Dyas website.

Dunelm Heated Airer with Wings

Dunelm Heated Airer with Wings. Credit: Dunelm

With an approximate 6p per hour running cost, this 220 watts winged heated airer combines much-needed drying space with a compact design.

The airer features an illuminated on and off switch and folds away neatly after use.

It can hold 10kg of washing with an impressive 12m drying space for just £40 via the Dunelm website.

Robert Dyas - Highlands Electric Heated Clothes Dryer Airer

Holding a maximum of 15kg of washing, this electric clothing rack is ideal for growing families, especially in the colder months.

The silver foldable rack is easy to store and has a 50-55 degrees surface temperature.

The heated clothes dryer is available for £54.99 via the Robert Dyas website.

Robert Dyas - Homefront Electric Heated Airer Dryer Rack – Silver

Since this slimline drying rack uses just 90W of power to circulate warm air around your wet clothes, it will cost you as little as 1.6p per hour to run.

With its six rungs, it can dry up to 2 metres of washing at a time and is made from tough aluminium and ABS plastic so it can cope with the weight of your family washing too!

Pick up the lightweight Homefront Electric Heated Airer for £59.99 via the Robert Dyas website.

Dunelm - 2 Tier Heated Airer

Dunelm - 2 Tier Heated Airer. Credit: Dunelm

With a sturdy design made from aluminium material, this two tiers heated airer can hold up to 10kg of washing and has a 13m big drying space.

The vertical-designed 220 watts airer can be quickly folded away to save space and can run on as little as 6p an hour.

Add the two-tier heated airer to your basket for £75 via the Dunelm website.

Lakeland - Dry: Soon Drying Pod

Lakeland - Dry: Soon Drying Pod. Credit: Lakeland

This Dry: Soon Drying Pod circulates hot air around your clothes, holding up to 12 items on hangers.

The pod comes with a built-in fan into the base that heats the air up to 70°C which helps to reduce creases and your overall ironing time.

There is a wide range of designs and sizes that include folding shelves depending on your needs.

This popular product could be yours for £79.99 via the Lakeland website.

Lakeland - Dry: Soon Mini 3-Tier Heated Airer

Lakeland - Dry: Soon Mini 3-Tier Heated Airer. Credit: Lakeland

Lakeland's slimline mini heated airer offers 13m of drying space and holds an impressive 15kg of wet laundry.

It is made from robust yet lightweight aluminium and folds down to just 8cm deep.

Costing just pennies to run an hour, purchase your own for £119.99 via the Lakeland website.

Lakeland - Dry: Soon Mini 3-Tier Heated Airer and Cover Offer Bundle

Lakeland - Dry: Soon Mini 3-Tier Heated Airer and Cover Offer Bundle. Credit: Lakeland

As mentioned earlier, a heated airer paired with a cover can help keep the heat in and can dry your clothes even faster.

This handy bundle from Lakeland comes with a Mini 3-Tier Heated Tower Airer as well as a Mini 3-Tier Heated Airer Cover.

Holding up to 15kg of wet washing with 13m of drying space, own the bundle for £149.98 via the Lakeland website.