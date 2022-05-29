FIRE crews were called to rescue a cow stuck in mud on a riverbank.
Crews from Ripon and Boroughbridge responded to reports of a cow stuck in mud on a riverbank at Little Ouseburn at around 11.10am today (May 29).
They used swift water equipment to get to the cow and attach strops, before using the farmers tractor to the pull it free unharmed.
