FIRE crews had to cut a woman free from a car following a two-vehicle collision in a North Yorkshire town.

Both Harrogate crews were mobilised to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision (RTC) in Spring Lane in Kearby at around 8.20pm last night (May 28).

Upon arrival, the crews found the incident involved a Volkswagen (VW) and a BMW.

Two elderly occupants of the VW had initially exited the vehicle, but returned to await the emergency services. The single male occupant, aged in his 20s, from the BMW was out of the vehicle upon the arrival of the fire crews.

The elderly male then exited the car and after assessment the ambulance crews requested the roof removal of the VW to extricate the elderly female due to suspected injuries.

All occupants were transported to hospital for treatment mainly for minor injuries.

Fire crew used two sets of E-Draulic cutters, stabilisation blocks, windscreen cutter, sharps kit and crew power to handle the scene.