FIRE crews in North Yorkshire dealt with an incident involving a two-vehicle collision earlier today (May 28).

At around 8.40am, crews from Goathland, who were en route to Boroughbridge came across a two-vehicle road traffic collision involving a car and van on the B1257 at Amotherby.

Two people were involved but not trapped in the vehicles.

One of them was out of the vehicle and the other driver awaited paramedics to be checked over due to chest pains.

The crews used stabilisation equipment and their first aid kit at the incident.