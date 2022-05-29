A GROUP in York are calling on local artists to submit work to be included in a display in a popular park in the city.
After the success of 'Art in the Park' to celebrate Rowntree Park’s centenary last year, the Friends of Rowntree Park are launching the second year of the event and are looking for artists who’d like to submit work based on the theme of ‘Wild Rowntree Park’.
The theme invites the opportunity for the artists to interpret this how they wish. Despite being an urban park close to the city centre, there is a vast amount of diversity with regard to insects, wildfowl, birds, amphibians, trees, mammals, plants, flowers as well as a diverse range of park users. There are opportunities to combine such things with iconic features of the park.
Artists are asked to register interest using the online form - and the deadline for submissions is June 27. The work will be displayed in the centre of the park through Summer and Autumn.
The Friends of Rowntree Park volunteers work to maintain historical elements of the park as well as encouraging a range of biodiversity through new developments such as more native planting, pollinator gardens and the development of a wildlife area.
To register interest in the art event, visit the website here.
