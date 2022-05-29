SLIMMING World members in York have come together to donate more than 100 bags of clothing to Cancer Research UK - and have also raised £1,000 to support the crisis in Ukraine.
Group members in Huntington and Stamford Bridge came together recently to raise £1,000 to support the Red Cross for Ukraine. And now, the team have potentially raised £2,725 for Cancer Research, donating 109 bags of clothes - each bag raising an average of £25.00 for the charity.
Donna Simpson, Slimming World consultant for the areas, said she "couldn’t be any prouder of the fabulous efforts and accomplishments" of her group members.
Donna also praised her group's weight loss through the Slimming World programme.
She said: "Just in the month of May, my group members have lost an incredible 639 lb - over 45 stone. I couldn’t be prouder. As a recent Cancer Research UK report estimated that about seven in ten Britons will be classed as overweight or obese by 2040.
"All of our groups are open and we understand how hard it is to keep within a healthy weight - if you're struggling don’t hesitate to call in to my sessions."
The Huntington group meet on a Wednesday at New Earswick and District Indoor Bowls Club at 4pm, 5.30pm or 7pm .
The Stamford Bridge group meet on a Thursday at Stamford Bridge Sports Hall also at 4pm, 5.30pm or 7pm.
Contact Donna Simpson for more information on: 07583 815164.
