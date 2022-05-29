SLIMMING World members in York have come together to donate more than 100 bags of clothing to Cancer Research UK - and have also raised £1,000 to support the crisis in Ukraine.

Group members in Huntington and Stamford Bridge came together recently to raise £1,000 to support the Red Cross for Ukraine. And now, the team have potentially raised £2,725 for Cancer Research, donating 109 bags of clothes - each bag raising an average of £25.00 for the charity.