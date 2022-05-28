TWO teenagers have been arrested after several bin fires were started in a North Yorkshire town - and fire crews had to be called in.
North Yorkshire Police were contacted by the fire service at around 8.56pm on Thursday (may 26), who were reporting that several bins had been set alight in Harrogate town centre.
The incidents had occurred in Cambridge Road and Station Parade - and fire crews attended and extinguished the blazes.
A 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of arson a short time later. They have since been released under investigation.
Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote reference number 12220090536.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
