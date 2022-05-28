A MOTORCYCLIST had to be taken to hospital following a collision with a car on a major road in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and information about a collision on the A661 between Spofforth and Wetherby, including the driver of an unkown car that was overtaken by a blue Honda Civic.

It happened at around 11:30am on Thursday (May 26) and involved a blue Honda Civic car conducting an overtake on another unknown car, both travelling in the direction of Wetherby, and a silver Yamaha motorcycle travelling in the direction of Spofforth.

The motorcyclist fell from his vehicle and was taken to Harrogate District Hospital where he received treatment for a suspected broken elbow.

The driver of the car is assisting police with their enquiries.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicles prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

In particular, officers are appealing for the driver of the car which was overtaken by the Honda Civic to make contact with them. If you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Chris Storey.

You can also email chris.storey@northyorkshire.police.uk

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12220090246.