Homeware retailer Dunelm has launched its biggest ever summer sale, offering customers up to 50% off on selected products.

With everything from bedding to storage items reduced, shoppers can pick up just about everything they need in this huge sale.

Running from today (May 26) until June 25, shoppers have a month to get all their favourite summer pieces.

Debbie Drake, Head of Design said: “There’s nothing more exciting than getting ready for summer and we can’t wait to see how our customers style their homes and gardens with our amazing range of discounted products.”

(Dunelm)

Bedding

This beautiful Zen Navy Reversible Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set is part of the reductions, with the double size being reduced from £20 to just £16.

You can also pick up this 10.5 tog duvet, the double size costing just £24.

Home décor

(Dunelm)

If you’re looking to give your house décor a little spruce, now is the time to shop at Dunelm. This stylish Apartment Round Wall Mirror 80cm Black is just £44 and makes the perfect addition to any space.

Or for a different style of mirror, this Pebble shaped one is just £36 and comes in three different colours.

(Dunelm)

If you’re wanting to change your colour scheme then-new cushions are a must. You can pick up a vast range of coloured and patterned cushions at Dunelm, including this Clara Circular Cushion, available in 6 different colours.

For some wall accessories, these Churchgate Linen Floral Prints are the perfect minimal pieces to add to your wall. Down from £40, you can pick up these two prints with frames for just £32.

(Dunelm)

Kitchen

If you love to go all out for the summer season, this Ditsy Floral 12 Piece Dinner Set is perfect. Down to just £20, you can host all your summer dinner parties in total style.

(Dunelm)

And if you’re planning on hosting some fun summer BBQs, or just fancy some flavoured water available on tap, this Kilner 5 Litre Drinks Dispenser is perfect to dispense some homemade Pimm’s or lemon flavoured water.

You can shop all these items and even more on the Dunelm website here.