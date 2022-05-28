A POPULAR rock star delivered a "sensational" show to a sell-out crowd at Scarborough Open Air Theatre last night (May 27).
Brit Award winner Sam Fender performed a fantastic set to launch the venue's 2022 summer season – to a sell-out crowd of 8,000 adoring fans.
The packed crowd were treated to a hit-packed set which included Will We Talk, The Borders, Get You Down, Spit Of You, Play God and The Dying Light before an encore of Seventeen Going Under and Hypersonic Missiles.
Sam was supported by fellow North East singer-songwriter, Heidi Curtis.
This summer’s Scarborough OAT headline programme continues with shows from the likes of Lewis Capaldi, George Ezra, Christina Aguilera, Elbow, The Script, Tears For Fears and Crowded House.
