A MAN has been charged in connection with multiple reports of indecent exposures in three villages in East Yorkshire.

Humberside Police said Andrew Conn, 33, of Broomhouse Lane, Edlington, Doncaster, has been charged with three counts of indecent exposure and one count of theft.

A spokesperson said the force received a number of calls from concerned members of the public last Saturday, reporting that a man had exposed himself in Elloughton, Brough and Howden.