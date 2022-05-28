RESIDENTS are being asked to be on their guard after a burglary in a popular York suburb.

North Yorkshire Police say thieves struck at a house in Kitchener Street in Clifton overnight.

PCSO Justin Piercy said: "Please ensure your doors and windows are locked overnight and any house/car keys are kept in a well hidden place. Please also ensure laptops, mobile phones and other valuables are kept out of sight when not in use. Your local police team are aware and have the area on their patrol plan.

"If you experience any issues in the area we would be grateful if you could please let us know. If the issue is still ongoing please contact us on tel: 101, if not ongoing you can report online using this link https://www.northyorkshire.police.uk/

"If you need any crime prevention/home security advice please use this link https://www.northyorkshire.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/

"If you know of other people who would like to receive these messages, please could you forward this message to them or send them this link https://www.northyorkshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/wsi/watch-schemes-initiatives/as/ny/north-yorkshire-community-messaging/"