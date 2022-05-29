THIS area of York has the highest Covid-19 case rate in the city, according to the latest data.
The figures from the UK Health Security Agency (HSA) show Wigginton to have the highest Covid rate in York at 165.2 cases per 100,000 population and 10 cases in the area.
Wigginton is shaded in a light blue colour on the map as the rate is between 100 and 199. Other areas of the city shaded in this colour include Haxby, Clifton Without and Skelton, Poppleton, Rufforth and Askham, Fulford, Heslington and University and Dunnington, Elvington and Wheldrake.
Two areas of the city, Acomb and Bishopthorpe and Copmanthorpe, are shaded in a light green colour as the rates are between 10 and 49. Acomb is shown to have a rate of 28.7 cases per 100,000 population, while Bishopthorpe and Copmanthorpe's rate stands at 36.2.
York city centre and New Earswick are shaded white on the latest Covid map as there are less than three cases in both of these areas, so no data is shown.
York's overall Covid rate stands at 74.4 cases per 100,000 population - and a total of 65,764 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area during the pandemic.
You can view the latest figures here.
