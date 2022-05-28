A NUMBER of temporary traffic restrictions are set to be in place around York over the coming weeks to allow for works to take place.
Roadway maintenance work will be carried out in Heslington Lane between 8.30am and 6pm on Monday (May 30).
There will be drone surveying in Piccadilly and Pavement between 4.30am and 5.15am on Tuesday (May 31).
Roadway resurfacing work will take place in Beech Grove between 8am on Tuesday and 4pm on Monday June 6.
In Tudor Road, roadway maintenance work will cause restrictions between 8.30am on Tuesday and 6pm on Wednesday (June 1).
Railway track maintenance will take place at Wigginton Road level crossing between 11.45pm on Wednesday and 5.30am on Thursday (June 2).
In York Road, Haxby, railway maintenance work will be carried out between 11.30pm on Friday June 3 and 6am on Saturday June 4.
Over the bank holiday weekend for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, there will be restrictions in place for different street party events around the city, so keep these in mind when travelling.
