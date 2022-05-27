A WOMAN suffered head injuries during an assault in a pub in a North Yorkshire seaside town - and police have launched an appeal.
North Yorkshire Police officers in Scarborough are appealing to anyone who was in the Golden Last Public House in Eastborough on the night of Wednesday May 18 to come forward.
A woman was assaulted in the toilets at around 10.30pm, but it is believed that an altercation took place in the public area of the bar prior to the assault in the toilets.
A woman sustained face and head injuries and bruising to her legs during the assault by two other women.
Anyone who witnessed any disturbance or altercation in the pub that night or witnessed the assault, is asked to get in touch.
Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, press option 2 and aske for PC John-Simon Coleman or email john-simon.coleman@northyorkshire.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number: 12220086948 when passing on information.
