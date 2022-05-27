A COMMEMORATIVE coin and cuddly teddy bear have been given to every pupil at one school to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

Camblesforth Community Primary Academy pupils received the gifts from the parish council to mark the 70 years the Queen has been on the throne.

Parish council chairman, Neal Yates, said that while he remembered previous jubilees, for many children this would be their first.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity that none of us will witness again. A reign of seventy years is a remarkable achievement,” he said.

“The parish council decided to celebrate by giving the children something to remember it by.”

Camblesforth Community Primary Academy head teacher, Dave Card, said: “The children will be thrilled and I’m sure the gifts will be treasured forever.

"I am so pleased the parish council have been so generous to the children – thank you very much.”

Camblesforth Parish Council and a number of volunteers from the village are also organising a family fun day with a jubilee garden party at Camblesforth Hall on Sunday, June 5.

The free event will feature music, birds of prey, afternoon tea and classic cars.

“It’s a great opportunity for the whole community to celebrate together,” said parish council vice chair Steph Coleman.