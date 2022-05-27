A YORK supermarket has donated thousands to a local hospice.

Tesco Extra on Tadcaster Road, near York Racecourse, donated £4,000 to St Leonard’s Hospice yesterday (May 26).

St Leonard’s Hospice is an independent charity that provides specialist care and support for local people suffering with terminal illnesses, and their loved ones.

The fundraising event was part of Tesco’s blue token scheme which provide community grants to local projects and causes, as voted for by shoppers.

Supporter engagement team leader at St Leonard’s Hospice, Sarah Atkinson, said: “We enjoyed talking to customers about how the money from the blue token award from Tesco helped us to support bereaved children.

“We displayed a memory box and explained how our family support team use the boxes in their work with children who are grieving.

“We talked about the importance of supporting bereaved children and the different tools and resources available.

“The shoppers enjoyed hearing about the teddies used and also looking at the books.”

More information about St Leonard's Hospice can be found here.