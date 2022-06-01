TODAY we have delved into our archive and pulled out the file on Tony Blair - and his visits to York over the years. As our selection of photos show, Tony came to York many times during his time as a politician.

One of the earliest pictures we have shows Tony Blair with the former Labour MP for York, Hugh Bayley, on a visit to Nestle, in 1995, before he was Prime Minister.

He is also shown with Hugh four years later, this time as Prime Minister, when he was in York for a Q&A meeting with York Labour party members at St William's College.

Blair on a visit to Nestle with Hugh Bayley

There are memorable images too of the Prime Minister sheltering from the rain under a massive umbrella, during a visit to York after the devastating floods of 2000.

The following year, Tony returned to York as part of a PR drive to promote tourism in the wake of the foot and mouth crisis.

We have lots of photos of the day, from Tony at Radio York to a walkabout at Jorvik Viking Centre. He was accompanied by his wife Cherie, and there are great images of them with Viking re-enactors and school children from St George's RC church in Fishergate. Politicians can't resist a photo with babies, so Cherie and Hugh did well by managing to get their photo taken with triplets in a buggy. Wonder where are they now - by our calculations they will be around 22 years old!

Recognise these triplets? Here they are meeting Cherie Blair and Hugh Bayley in 2001

In 2006, he was back in York to raise awareness of the issue of social inclusion, a topic that was important to him.

During the visit, he met young people at the Holly Croft Centre, York, and spoke at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation.

