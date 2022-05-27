A TEENAGER has died in a crash that closed a main road in to York this morning.

North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing for witnesses and information following the crash on the A64 near Steeton.

The incident happened at just before 1am on the eastbound carriageway when a black Vauxhall Corsa collided with a HGV which was parked in a lay-by.

Sadly, the driver of the Vauxhall, a 19-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured as part of the collision.

The A64 east-bound carriageway and nearby routes were closed to traffic until 12pm whilst emergency services worked at the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision and would also ask anyone who saw the Vauxhall prior to the collision to come forward. Anyone who has dash camera footage that was in the area at the time of the incident is asked to review their footage and if it has captured anything to save the footage for the police to review.

Any persons with information are asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for 1073 Sarah Burton of the Major Collision Investigation alternatively contact her via email on: Sarah.Burton@northyorkshire.police.uk.

Please quote reference: 12220090630.