Fans of hit Channel 4 show Gogglebox have been devastated after popular cast members Marcus and Mica issued an update on social media.

Marcus Luther appears alongside his partner Mica Ven and the pair have become favourites among viewers who tune in to hear their opinions on the last week’s TV every Friday.

Fans were saddened to learn that this week’s episode was the last in the series as the couple announced they had finished filming their final scenes.

“We’re done,” they said: "I am so happy to say that we have finished filming."

Mica then added: "Yes, yes, it's done. Series 19 is done. Cheers."

Fans headed straight to the comments to express their sadness.

One social media user replied: “No I can't believe it's nearly the end of the series. Friday night is Gogglebox night.”

Another added:“Hate it when Gogglebox is no longer on on a Friday night.”

Gogglebox star Marcus Luther’s famous son told to ‘sling his hook’

Earlier this months, Marcus revealed his famous fighter son will never appear on the Channel 4 show.

His son, 22-year-old boxer Shiloh Defreitas from a previous relationship has previously filmed for the show but things didn’t work out.

While Yas, Sachelle and Shuggy have appeared on the show, Marcus revealed why Shiloh never will.

Shiloh did film alongside his dad for the show but the scenes never made it to air as it didn’t work out.

Marcus told the BBC: "Gogglebox is not for everyone. Not everyone can 'Goggle'. [Shiloh's] too aggressive.

“Me and him just argued so I told him to sling his hook. The producers were trying to help him out but then he'd go off on one again. No Gogglebox for him, he's a fighter.”