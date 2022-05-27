A MAJOR York bus operator which withdrew 21 of its buses after a fire in London, says they are now back on the road.
As The Press reported earlier this week, First York bought the electric Metrodecker double decker buses in 2020.
They were taken out of service after a fire at Potters Bar Bus Garage on Sunday (May 22), which saw six buses engulfed in flames.
A spokesperson for First York said today (May 27) that an investigation is complete and their buses are back in service.
“Our Metrodecker buses are entering service again from today after a temporary pause in service at the request of the manufacturer," they said.
“An investigation has been conducted following an incident last weekend at Potters Bar which it is now known affected a specific vehicle and was a result of human error.
"Following further safety checks, the manufacturer has confirmed that our York fleet can return to service.”
