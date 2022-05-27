A PUB in a North Yorkshire will celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee next week with a beer festival.

The event will be staged at The Wheatsheaf, at Burn, near Selby, from next Thursday to Saturday.

After the enforced break due to lockdown, the landlords of the former York Camra pub of the year, Andy Howdall and Jo Mosey, say they are tempting back beer connoisseurs with ten different tipples in the beer tent, as well as a further six hand-pulled varieties at the bar.

Jo said “All our festival specials are Yorkshire-brewed – and we have included two created especially for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

"There will also be live music on the Friday night from 8.30pm with solo acoustic singer/songwriter Marc Atkinson, a Wheatsheaf favourite, and on the Saturday, again from 8.30pm, local band The Word will be performing hits by artists including The Faces, Crowded House, REM, The Beatles, Pink Floyd and more." For more information, go to www.wheatsheafburn.co.uk, call 01757 270614 or email info@wheatsheafburn.co.uk.