A YORK barbers is set to give its full days takings to a charity close to their heart.
Katherine Chipchase the owner of Cutting Station York, gents and boys barbers in Walmgate said the salon will be open from 9.30am - 6pm on June 24 and all the money raised from hair cuts will go to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and to buy a defibrillator at South Cliff Holiday Park in Bridlington.
Katharine said: "The Pavers Foundation has already generously donated £2,000 to the Yorkshire Ambulance Service charity to part fund 4 defibrillators on their 999 scheme, after my friend, who works there, requested the grant.
"We need to raise for South Cliff where my parents have got a caravan and our families spend a lot of time.
Katherine will be joined on the day by her cousin, Sarah Wilcox, and the duo will be cutting hair at their regular rates throughout the day.
"I'd encourage any guys to come along on the day to help us to raise as much money as we can. Prices for cuts will be what our price list says. We won't be changing them."
