A YORK barbers is set to give its full days takings to a charity close to their heart.

Katherine Chipchase the owner of Cutting Station York, gents and boys barbers in Walmgate said the salon will be open from 9.30am - 6pm on June 24 and all the money raised from hair cuts will go to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and to buy a defibrillator at South Cliff Holiday Park in Bridlington.