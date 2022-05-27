A BABY has tragically died at a North Yorkshire property.

Cleveland Police has issued a statement after emergency services rushed to an address in Guisborough on Thursday.

Officers were called to Derby Road alongside three vehicles from the North East Ambulance Service before confirming the baby’s death on Thursday evening.

A statement from Cleveland Police read: "Police were called to a property on Derby Road in Guisborough around 8.15am on Thursday by ambulance service colleagues who were in attendance at a medical emergency.

"Sadly, a short time later a baby was pronounced dead at the scene. A post mortem examination will be carried out in due course.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the child at this very difficult time. The family have asked to be left alone at this time to grieve in peace."

Derby Road, Guisborough