CHILDREN at an under-threat primary came to school dressed in red, white and blue - and lunched and danced in their playground to celebrate the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

The youngsters from Naburn CofE Primary then helped serve an afternoon tea of homemade cakes made by members of the school's PTA to almost 100 parents and villagers.

Among the guests was none other than Her Majesty herself - or at least, a convincing facsimile of her, admitted Anne Clark, the vice chair of of the school's governors.

The school has been put under threat of closure because of falling pupil numbers. But new headteacher Jonathan Green - with the full backing of the Naburn community - is determined to turn things around.

The party on Thursday was a 'great success, with happy faces all round despite intermittent rain showers', said Anne Clark.

"The Year 6 children took orders, delivered tea and coffee and brought out a continuous supply of cakes," she said.

"A little shower in the middle meant some umbrellas came out but it didn’t bother anyone as there was such a happy atmosphere.

"All the children got together towards the end and sang for the visitors concluding with a rousing finale of God Save the Queen."

Both Anne and headteacher Mr Green thanked villagers who came for their support. "This was so valuable and appreciated as the school faces challenging times," Anne said.