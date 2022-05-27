A MAN has been charged after he was arrested in connection with a robbery at knifepoint in York.

A 26-year-old York man has been charged with robbery and possession of a bladed article in connection with the robbery at the Co-op in Beckfield Lane in the city. 

At around 9.20pm on Friday May 20, the man entered the store and threatened a member of staff with a knife in order to force them to give him money from the till.  He left the store with a small amount of cash and some cigarettes.

A member of staff suffered a cut to her hand during the incident.

The man has been remanded in custody to appear in court in June.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "We'd like to thank everyone who responded to our appeal for information about this incident."