A MAN has been charged after he was arrested in connection with a robbery at knifepoint in York.
A 26-year-old York man has been charged with robbery and possession of a bladed article in connection with the robbery at the Co-op in Beckfield Lane in the city.
At around 9.20pm on Friday May 20, the man entered the store and threatened a member of staff with a knife in order to force them to give him money from the till. He left the store with a small amount of cash and some cigarettes.
A member of staff suffered a cut to her hand during the incident.
The man has been remanded in custody to appear in court in June.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "We'd like to thank everyone who responded to our appeal for information about this incident."
