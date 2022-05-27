THE price of petrol has risen again to a new record high in York.

A litre of unleaded petrol cost £1.64.7 today at one of the city’s cheapest filling stations, at Morrisons in Foss Island Road.

That meant it cost one motorist £61.24 to fill up his Nissan Note's tank with just over 37 litres of petrol.

A litre of diesel was 14 pence more than petrol at £1.78.7

The cheapest petrol in York is said by confused.com to be 162.7p a litre at Asda's filling station at Monks Cross, with Sainsbury's filling station, also at Monks Cross, almost as cheap at £1.62.9 a litre, while Tesco at Tadcaster Road was said to be charging £1.65.9p for a litre.

The price of petrol briefly fell to little more than £1 at the start of the first lockdown in 2020, as demand fell, meaning the Nissan motorist at Morrisons could fill up his tank for less than £40.

Petrol cost about £1.60 in York when Chancellor Rishi Sunak implemented the 5p per litre cut in fuel duty in March to reduce the price of fuel for motorists. Prices then fell to about £1.55 before gradually rising and cancelling out the improvement brought by the duty cut.