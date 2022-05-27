POLICE have been called out to an altercation in Acomb.
Several police vans were seen in Beckfield Lane during the incident, which happened just before 6pm on Wednesday.
North Yorkshire Police said officers attended following a report of an altercation but no arrests were made.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here