A NEW boss takes charge at a York primary school next month.

Jenny Holton will be taking on the role of head teacher at Huntington Primary Academy in North Moor Road, Huntington at the beginning of June.

Mrs Holton will be moving from Scarcroft Primary School, in the South Bank area of the city, where she has taught for 16 years.

She has held the position of deputy head at Scarcroft for the last eight years and during that time she also acted as head of school.

Mrs Holton said she can’t wait to start her new job.

She said: “I am delighted to become head teacher of Huntington.

“I am particularly looking forward to getting to know all the staff, children and parents and building relationships within the school and wider community towards our shared success.”

Huntington is a mixed 5-11 primary school run by a single academy trust (SAT) in Huntington village on the outskirts of the city.

The last time Ofsted carried out an inspection in 2018 they said the school continued to be ‘good’ and that the leadership team had maintained the good quality of education in the school since the last inspection in March 2013, which was carried out before the school converted to an academy.

At the time the inspector said: “You know the strengths and weaker areas in the school in detail.

“You work with determination alongside your governing body and senior staff, setting a clear course for improvement and you are clear about how you seek to sustain and develop the school’s strengths further and address relative weaknesses quickly and effectively.

“This motivates your staff and gives parents and carers confidence in the work of the school.”

When she takes up her new post, Mrs Holton will be working closely with Anne Forman who has held the position as acting head teacher for the past year and will continue at the school as deputy head teacher.

Paul Gething, is the chairman of trustees at Huntington.

Mr Gething, said: “Mrs Holton will be a great asset to the school.”

“I would also like to thank Mrs Forman for the huge efforts she has made over the last year, keeping our school moving forward, against a backdrop of national crisis.”