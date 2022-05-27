A woman was five times the drink drive limit when she got behind the wheel and drove, York Magistrates Court heard.

Anna Plews, 41, was spotted driving a Volkswagon Jetta on Shipton Road, York, on April 6.

She was given a 16-week prison sentence suspended for two years on conditions. She was also banned from driving for five years.

Plews, of Minchin Close, Clifton, pleaded guilty to drink driving.

The Crown Prosecution Service told the court that when Plews gave a breath test, it gave a reading of 181 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 micrograms in 100 millilitres of breath.

The court told her it was an extremely high reading and no other sentence was appropriate.

The prison sentence was suspended on condition she does 30 days’ rehabilitative activities and 280 hours’ unpaid work. She will also be supervised by the probation service.

In addition to the prison sentence and the driving ban, she was ordered to pay a total of £215, consisting of a £128 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

She was not given the chance to reduce her driving ban by completing a Government approved drink drivers’ rehabilitation course.