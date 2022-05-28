THE Queen is not the only one celebrating their Platinum Jubilee this year.

As well as celebrating Her Majesty having been on the throne for 70 years, one York primary school is gearing up for a major celebration of its own.

Westfield Primary School in Acomb is marking seven decades of education with a month-long celebration.

Head teacher Lamara Taylor said, staff, pupils and the whole school community can’t wait to celebrate.

Mrs Taylor said: “Next week is all about her Majesty the Queen, but throughout June, it will all be about Westfield.

“We look forward to reflecting on Westfield’s journey over the last 70 years and ahead to our next 70 - not that I will be here to celebrate that one!”

Westfield Infants’ School, Askham Lane, Acomb Moor estate, was opened in 1951 and Westfield Junior School was shortly followed in 1952 on an adjacent site. Both sites amalgamated in 2001 to form the current school.

The school has been at the heart of the community for many years and, in 2008, played host to 183, Year 7 York High School pupils after a fire at the old Lowfield site meant much of the building had to be demolished.

The Platinum celebrations start with The Big Community Challenge in collaboration with York Cares - the partnership of the city’s leading employers committed to making York a better place through employee-volunteering.

Across the month, as part of an ‘Intergenerational Challenge Project’ Year 6 pupils will be connecting with local people of a different generation and learning about care homes and the people who live and work in them.

The aims of the project: to foster empathy, boost self-esteem and improve pupils’ understanding of ageing; lay the ground work for social action and making a difference in the community and give our older people a sense of connection and purpose to boost wellbeing and decrease isolation. It is also an opportunity to invite former pupils back to the school.

During week one, starting June 6, youngsters will be connecting with the environment. Each year group will work with the York Cares volunteers on projects to improve the school’s outdoor environment including wildflower and tree planting, designing and making signage for outdoor learning, planting up sustainable veg. beds and carrying out surveys and collecting data to create a an improved pollinator habitat for wildlife.There will also be a visit from an environmentalist and sessions on hedgehog husbandry.

In week two the focus is on mental health and wellbeing. The children will be taking in part in yoga and mindfulness sessions and year groups will be running inspire workshops, inviting parents and carers in to work on collaborative art projects with the children.

Week three is sports week when, as well as year group sport’s days and parents’ picnic, there will be a programme of fun sporting and fitness challenges for the children and adults to get involved in and enjoy.

The big finale comes in week 4 with a ‘Parliament Party’ and 70s themed disco and Year 6 children will be working hard as ‘roving reporters’ to capture the celebrations and produce their own Platinum Jubilee Commemorative Magazine.

Mrs Taylor said: “It has been wonderful to make some new connections with local partners in York.

“York Cares, the University of York and the Rotary Club have all supported us in different ways and we look forward to building strong relationships with them in the future.”

They are keen to receive any old school photos as part of the celebrations. Email caroline.douglas@westfield.yorkschools.net