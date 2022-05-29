A CHARITY shop in York is "urgently" calling out for more volunteers to join the team and help out.
As well as undertaking a varied role with the opportunity to learn new skills and meet new people, volunteers at the Age UK shop in Acomb can also help make a real difference to charity's work supporting older people.
Shop manager in Acomb, Gemma, said: "Volunteers play an important role at our shop. Not only do they help with the essential operations, but they also offer a friendly welcome and chat to many of the community members who stop in. Every hour they contribute makes a huge difference."
Age UK is dependent on the support and dedication of volunteers, who help the charity’s shops raise vital funds for its work and services for older people who have no one else to turn to. These include Age UK’s free National Advice Line and Telephone Friendship Service, both of which were in huge demand during the pandemic and are continuing to support those older people.
Volunteering is open to everyone over the age of 18, with no previous experience required. If you’re looking for a new challenge, give the Age UK Acomb shop a call on 01904 782067.
